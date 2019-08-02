Comparing of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.05 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sierra Oncology Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.38%. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. was more bearish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.