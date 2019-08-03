Comparing of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Oncology Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 while its Current Ratio is 13.1. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.33 consensus target price and a -3.30% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.38%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.