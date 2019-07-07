Comparing of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Oncology Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 206.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 25%. About 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.