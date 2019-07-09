Comparing of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 7.05 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sierra Oncology Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Clovis Oncology Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sierra Oncology Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 103.65% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. was more bullish than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.