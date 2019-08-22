Comparing of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 0% respectively. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.