Comparing of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sierra Oncology Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 48.5% respectively. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.