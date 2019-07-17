Comparing of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has 15.91% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -70.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.