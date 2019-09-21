Comparing of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals Inc. 1 1.07 N/A 0.05 29.41 Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -192.97 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Metals Inc. and Solitario Zinc Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sierra Metals Inc. and Solitario Zinc Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sierra Metals Inc. and Solitario Zinc Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.25% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77% Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58%

For the past year Sierra Metals Inc. has -14.77% weaker performance while Solitario Zinc Corp. has 33.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Sierra Metals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Solitario Zinc Corp.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.