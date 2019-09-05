Comparing of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals Inc. 1 0.99 N/A 0.05 29.41 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 44.3% -39.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Sierra Metals Inc. shares and 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37%

For the past year Sierra Metals Inc. was more bearish than Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Summary

Sierra Metals Inc. beats Platinum Group Metals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.