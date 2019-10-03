Comparing of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) and Its Peers

We are comparing Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Sierra Bancorp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sierra Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 54,598,597.04% 11.00% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Sierra Bancorp and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp 14.01M 26 12.31 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Sierra Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Sierra Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.71 2.46

Sierra Bancorp currently has an average target price of $28, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. The potential upside of the competitors is 66.67%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Sierra Bancorp is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sierra Bancorp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Sierra Bancorp has weaker performance than Sierra Bancorp’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Bancorp is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. In other hand, Sierra Bancorp’s competitors have beta of 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp’s peers beat on 5 of the 5 factors Sierra Bancorp.