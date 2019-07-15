Comparing of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

This is a contrast between Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 9 4.33 N/A -3.22 0.00 Daxor Corporation 12 68.58 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sientra Inc. and Daxor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sientra Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.02 beta. From a competition point of view, Daxor Corporation has a -0.71 beta which is 171.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sientra Inc. and Daxor Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Daxor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sientra Inc.’s upside potential is 176.42% at a $17 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.5% of Sientra Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Daxor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Sientra Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Daxor Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. -21.52% -11.1% -38.72% -65.15% -61.44% -48.94% Daxor Corporation -11.52% -4.42% -49.87% 29.17% 25.46% 16.1%

For the past year Sientra Inc. had bearish trend while Daxor Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Daxor Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sientra Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.