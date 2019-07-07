Comparing of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

This is a contrast between Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00 XOMA Corporation 14 10.17 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, XOMA Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

XOMA Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 71.96% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.6% and 54.2% respectively. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. Competitively, 0.4% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -43.1% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.