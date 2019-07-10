Comparing of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27 and 27 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 98.81% and its average price target is $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.6% and 86.1%. About 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.