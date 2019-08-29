Comparing of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 207.08% and its average price target is $27.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.