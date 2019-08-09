Comparing of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

We will be comparing the differences between Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 20.75 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 45.6% respectively. 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has weaker performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.