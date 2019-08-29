Comparing of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.66 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival MyoKardia Inc. is 18 and its Quick Ratio is has 18. MyoKardia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MyoKardia Inc.’s potential upside is 73.75% and its average price target is $90.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 82.09%. Insiders held 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, MyoKardia Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.