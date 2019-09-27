Comparing of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

As Biotechnology companies, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,262,663,861.47% -181.5% -60.3% Autolus Therapeutics plc 290,987,124.46% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 2,510.97% for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $3. Meanwhile, Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 116.31%. The results provided earlier shows that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 45.07%. About 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.