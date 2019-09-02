Comparing of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.96 N/A -6.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, which is potential 31.23% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.