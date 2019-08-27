Comparing of SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE Inc. 18 7.90 N/A -0.01 0.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.37 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SI-BONE Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SI-BONE Inc. is 12.7 while its Current Ratio is 13.1. Meanwhile, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. SI-BONE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of SI-BONE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are SI-BONE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14%

For the past year SI-BONE Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Summary

SI-BONE Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.