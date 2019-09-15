Comparing of SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) and Its Rivals

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
SI-BONE Inc. has 74.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. 3% of SI-BONE Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has SI-BONE Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SI-BONE Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|36.67%
|53.39%
|12.57%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting SI-BONE Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SI-BONE Inc.
|N/A
|18
|0.00
|Industry Average
|39.41M
|107.48M
|182.14
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for SI-BONE Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SI-BONE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.69
|3.10
|2.69
As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 120.99%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SI-BONE Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SI-BONE Inc.
|-7.89%
|-11.25%
|7.34%
|3.99%
|0%
|-13.93%
|Industry Average
|5.89%
|10.54%
|24.17%
|32.65%
|38.03%
|46.73%
For the past year SI-BONE Inc. has -13.93% weaker performance while SI-BONE Inc.’s competitors have 46.73% stronger performance.
Liquidity
SI-BONE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.7. Competitively, SI-BONE Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. SI-BONE Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SI-BONE Inc.’s rivals.
Dividends
SI-BONE Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors SI-BONE Inc.’s rivals beat SI-BONE Inc.
SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
