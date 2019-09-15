Comparing of SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) and Its Rivals

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SI-BONE Inc. has 74.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. 3% of SI-BONE Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SI-BONE Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SI-BONE Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE Inc. N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for SI-BONE Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 3.10 2.69

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 120.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SI-BONE Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year SI-BONE Inc. has -13.93% weaker performance while SI-BONE Inc.’s competitors have 46.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

SI-BONE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.7. Competitively, SI-BONE Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. SI-BONE Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SI-BONE Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

SI-BONE Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors SI-BONE Inc.’s rivals beat SI-BONE Inc.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.