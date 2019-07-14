Comparing of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Both Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 41 2.16 N/A 0.84 48.85 WEX Inc. 186 6.23 N/A 3.12 64.06

Table 1 highlights Shutterstock Inc. and WEX Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WEX Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Shutterstock Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Shutterstock Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than WEX Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Shutterstock Inc. and WEX Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% WEX Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Shutterstock Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, WEX Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Shutterstock Inc. and WEX Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 WEX Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

Shutterstock Inc. has a 18.25% upside potential and an average target price of $46. Meanwhile, WEX Inc.’s consensus target price is $207.77, while its potential downside is -5.16%. Based on the results given earlier, Shutterstock Inc. is looking more favorable than WEX Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.4% of Shutterstock Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of WEX Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are WEX Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. 1.44% -13.71% -1.73% 7.8% -2.31% 13.27% WEX Inc. -1.82% -1.88% 16% 21.72% 12.85% 42.48%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has weaker performance than WEX Inc.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats Shutterstock Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.