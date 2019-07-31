Comparing of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)

We are contrasting Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 42 2.13 N/A 0.84 48.85 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.44 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Shutterstock Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Shutterstock Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -33.1% -24.1%

Volatility & Risk

Shutterstock Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.48 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Shutterstock Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Shutterstock Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Shutterstock Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shutterstock Inc.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 20.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shutterstock Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.4% and 14.4%. 0.9% are Shutterstock Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. 1.44% -13.71% -1.73% 7.8% -2.31% 13.27% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -0.41% -1.76% -25.9% -52.48% -24.27% -9.13%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has -9.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Shutterstock Inc. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.