Comparing of Shutterfly Inc. (SFLY) and Its Rivals

Shutterfly Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) is a company in the Personal Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shutterfly Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.54% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Shutterfly Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Shutterfly Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterfly Inc. 0.00% -1.10% -0.30% Industry Average 5.05% 173.46% 8.70%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Shutterfly Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterfly Inc. N/A 45 0.00 Industry Average 100.12M 1.98B 23.83

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Shutterfly Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterfly Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.00 2.44

$40 is the consensus target price of Shutterfly Inc., with a potential downside of -20.87%. The rivals have a potential upside of 59.21%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Shutterfly Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Shutterfly Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterfly Inc. -1.4% 12.63% -2.87% -21.9% -51.23% 11.87% Industry Average 2.28% 8.46% 15.42% 8.62% 21.15% 22.51%

For the past year Shutterfly Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shutterfly Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Shutterfly Inc.’s rivals have 1.14 and 0.97 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shutterfly Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shutterfly Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Shutterfly Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.38. Competitively, Shutterfly Inc.’s rivals are 7.90% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Dividends

Shutterfly Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Shutterfly Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Shutterfly Inc.

Shutterfly, Inc. manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as in the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories. The company provides photo-based products, such as stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints, statement gifts, and related services. It also provides photo books, personalized holiday cards, announcements, invitations and stationery products, and home decor products and photo gifts, as well as online photo services under the Shutterfly brand; and offers personalized save the dates, wedding invitations, thank you cards, and bridal invitations under the Wedding Paper Divas brand. In addition, the company operates an online cards and stationery boutique that sells announcements, invitations, and personal stationery for various occasions under the Tiny Prints brand. Further, it offers MyPublisher, which allows customers to create custom photo books, share memories, and tell their stories using their own photos; BorrowLenses, an online marketplace for photographic and video equipment rentals; and Groovebook, a mobile photo book app subscription service that sends customers a keepsake book of their mobile photos each month, as well as operates Share sites, a share platform. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of personalized calendars, mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets; advertising and sponsorship activities; and the printing and shipping of direct marketing and other variable data print products and formats. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.