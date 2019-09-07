Comparing of ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 42 8.02 N/A -0.17 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 33 25.98 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see ShotSpotter Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ShotSpotter Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Slack Technologies Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ShotSpotter Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

ShotSpotter Inc.’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 121.57%. Competitively the consensus price target of Slack Technologies Inc. is $35.67, which is potential 30.28% upside. The data provided earlier shows that ShotSpotter Inc. appears more favorable than Slack Technologies Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares and 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. About 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Slack Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. had bullish trend while Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.