Comparing of ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Both ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 42 8.02 N/A -0.17 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.70 N/A 0.02 263.33

Table 1 highlights ShotSpotter Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ShotSpotter Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ShotSpotter Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ShotSpotter Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$60 is ShotSpotter Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 121.57%. On the other hand, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 38.63% and its average target price is $7.5. Based on the data given earlier, ShotSpotter Inc. is looking more favorable than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ShotSpotter Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 94.1% respectively. 6.7% are ShotSpotter Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. has 20.56% stronger performance while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -28.72% weaker performance.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.