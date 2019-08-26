Comparing of ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 43 8.18 N/A -0.17 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 186 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights ShotSpotter Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ShotSpotter Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ShotSpotter Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. had bullish trend while China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors China Index Holdings Limited beats ShotSpotter Inc.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.