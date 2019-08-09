Comparing of Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)

This is a contrast between Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.39 N/A 1.22 13.48 South State Corporation 71 4.20 N/A 4.94 16.22

Table 1 demonstrates Shore Bancshares Inc. and South State Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. South State Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Shore Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of South State Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 1.7% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.52 shows that Shore Bancshares Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, South State Corporation has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shore Bancshares Inc. and South State Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 80.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, South State Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.36% 0.92% 5.47% 6.49% -14.23% 12.79% South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56%

For the past year Shore Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than South State Corporation

Summary

South State Corporation beats Shore Bancshares Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.