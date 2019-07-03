Comparing of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Both Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 213 29.30 N/A -0.68 0.00 SeaChange International Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -1.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -40.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.54 beta means Shopify Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, SeaChange International Inc.’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Shopify Inc. is 12.6 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, SeaChange International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 1 5 11 2.65 SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shopify Inc.’s downside potential is -1.75% at a $306.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of Shopify Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.9% of SeaChange International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Shopify Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.43%. Competitively, SeaChange International Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. 1.01% 21.16% 53.56% 87.48% 85.19% 90.8% SeaChange International Inc. -6.88% -12.23% -30.68% -28.24% -60.26% -3.17%

For the past year Shopify Inc. has 90.8% stronger performance while SeaChange International Inc. has -3.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Shopify Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.