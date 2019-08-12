Comparing of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

As Application Software businesses, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 249 31.33 N/A -0.68 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 172 13.62 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Shopify Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. HubSpot Inc. has a 1.71 beta and it is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Shopify Inc. are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. Its competitor HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Shopify Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HubSpot Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Shopify Inc. and HubSpot Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 HubSpot Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Shopify Inc.’s consensus target price is $320.37, while its potential downside is -11.96%. Competitively the consensus target price of HubSpot Inc. is $178.4, which is potential -5.79% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HubSpot Inc. seems more appealing than Shopify Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Shopify Inc. and HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 97.2% respectively. 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year Shopify Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors HubSpot Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.