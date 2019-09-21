Comparing of ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Both ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 45 35.97 N/A -12.07 0.00 Nevro Corp. 66 7.32 N/A -2.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see ShockWave Medical Inc. and Nevro Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ShockWave Medical Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Nevro Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nevro Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ShockWave Medical Inc. and Nevro Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nevro Corp. 0 1 3 2.75

ShockWave Medical Inc. has an average price target of $33, and a -0.90% downside potential. Competitively Nevro Corp. has an average price target of $71.75, with potential downside of -20.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that ShockWave Medical Inc. looks more robust than Nevro Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares and 0% of Nevro Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Nevro Corp. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39% Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nevro Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ShockWave Medical Inc. beats Nevro Corp.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.