Comparing of ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Both ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 38 -0.25 21.00M -12.07 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 61.80M -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ShockWave Medical Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ShockWave Medical Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 55,955,235.81% 0% 0% Nemaura Medical Inc. 7,617,404,166.15% -168.9% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ShockWave Medical Inc. are 10.4 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Nemaura Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. ShockWave Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ShockWave Medical Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.07% for ShockWave Medical Inc. with average price target of $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ShockWave Medical Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 0.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Nemaura Medical Inc. has 70.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Nemaura Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ShockWave Medical Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.