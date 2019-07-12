Comparing of Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB)

This is a contrast between Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited 12 3.52 N/A 0.65 20.03 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ship Finance International Limited and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ship Finance International Limited and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.1% 2.1% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ship Finance International Limited and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0 0 0 0.00

Ship Finance International Limited’s consensus target price is $13.33, while its potential upside is 3.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.1% of Ship Finance International Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% are Ship Finance International Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 1.41% 2.13% 3.19% 3.27% -10.45% 22.89% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.08% 0.42% 0.5% 0.19% -0.51% 0.9%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ship Finance International Limited beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.