Comparing of Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) and Its Rivals

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Ship Finance International Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.87% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Ship Finance International Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ship Finance International Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.10% 2.10% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ship Finance International Limited and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited N/A 12 20.03 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Ship Finance International Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ship Finance International Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.50 1.33 2.54

Ship Finance International Limited presently has an average price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. The competitors have a potential upside of 13.22%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Ship Finance International Limited is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ship Finance International Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 1.41% 2.13% 3.19% 3.27% -10.45% 22.89% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited has weaker performance than Ship Finance International Limited’s competitors.

Liquidity

Ship Finance International Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Ship Finance International Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 1.14 Quick Ratio. Ship Finance International Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ship Finance International Limited.

Risk & Volatility

Ship Finance International Limited has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ship Finance International Limited’s rivals have beta of 1.27 which is 27.22% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ship Finance International Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Ship Finance International Limited.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.