Comparing of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Since Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) are part of the Foreign Regional Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 37 0.00 N/A 5.66 6.42 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.76 9.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 0.7% Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.9% and 21.81%. About 5% of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. -6.49% -6.9% -2.84% -5.1% -7.77% 2.34% Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. -7.51% -6.12% -4.57% 9.96% -8.08% 27.29%

For the past year Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others segments. Its retail banking services include mortgage and home equity, and retail lending products; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts, and electronic banking and automatic teller machine (ATM) services; and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivative services, including securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets comprising foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company provides trust account management, credit card, securities brokerage, life insurance, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 871 service centers; 6,727 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 24 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.