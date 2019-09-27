Comparing of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:Mexico, S)

As Foreign Regional Banks businesses, Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:Mexico, S), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 34 0.00 418.85M 5.66 6.42 Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 6 1.90 663.75M 0.20 36.41

Table 1 highlights Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has lower revenue and earnings than Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 1,225,065,808.72% 8.9% 0.7% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 10,290,697,674.42% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.9% and 27.1%. Insiders owned roughly 5% of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. -6.49% -6.9% -2.84% -5.1% -7.77% 2.34% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -6.7% -7.55% -14.66% -5.59% -16.17% 15.26%

For the past year Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.

Summary

Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico beats Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others segments. Its retail banking services include mortgage and home equity, and retail lending products; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts, and electronic banking and automatic teller machine (ATM) services; and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivative services, including securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets comprising foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company provides trust account management, credit card, securities brokerage, life insurance, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 871 service centers; 6,727 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 24 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.