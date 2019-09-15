Comparing of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) are two firms in the Foreign Regional Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 37 0.00 N/A 5.66 6.42 Banco Bradesco S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.70 11.76

Demonstrates Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. and Banco Bradesco S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Banco Bradesco S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Banco Bradesco S.A., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 0.7% Banco Bradesco S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.9% of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.39% of Banco Bradesco S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 5% of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. -6.49% -6.9% -2.84% -5.1% -7.77% 2.34% Banco Bradesco S.A. -11.12% -5.57% 5.81% -3.38% 38.17% 14.78%

For the past year Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. has weaker performance than Banco Bradesco S.A.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. beats Banco Bradesco S.A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others segments. Its retail banking services include mortgage and home equity, and retail lending products; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts, and electronic banking and automatic teller machine (ATM) services; and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivative services, including securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets comprising foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company provides trust account management, credit card, securities brokerage, life insurance, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 871 service centers; 6,727 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 24 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.