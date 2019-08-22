Comparing of Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) and Its Rivals

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) is a company in the Waste Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Sharps Compliance Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Sharps Compliance Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.97% of all Waste Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sharps Compliance Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Compliance Corp. 0.00% -1.60% -1.20% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Sharps Compliance Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Compliance Corp. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Sharps Compliance Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Compliance Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 1.75 2.47

With consensus price target of $4.5, Sharps Compliance Corp. has a potential upside of 10.36%. As a group, Waste Management companies have a potential upside of 84.71%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Sharps Compliance Corp.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sharps Compliance Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sharps Compliance Corp. 1.09% 6.9% 9.76% -4.87% 5.1% 7.54% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year Sharps Compliance Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sharps Compliance Corp. are 2.5 and 1.9. Competitively, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s competitors have 1.43 and 1.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sharps Compliance Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sharps Compliance Corp.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Sharps Compliance Corp. has a beta of 0.25 and its 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s competitors are 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Dividends

Sharps Compliance Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, commercial, and agriculture markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.