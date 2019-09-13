Comparing of SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SGOCO Group Ltd. has 0.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 38.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. 56.3% of SGOCO Group Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.81% of all Electronic Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SGOCO Group Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGOCO Group Ltd. 0.00% -12.10% -9.10% Industry Average 31.14% 20.21% 6.17%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares SGOCO Group Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SGOCO Group Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.40B 4.48B 53.21

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for SGOCO Group Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SGOCO Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.00 5.75 2.82

The potential upside of the rivals is 167.40%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SGOCO Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SGOCO Group Ltd. -1.82% 7.68% -2.88% 2.86% -0.92% 27.06% Industry Average 2.29% 5.09% 6.83% 24.75% 17.92% 24.70%

For the past year SGOCO Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.11 shows that SGOCO Group Ltd. is 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, SGOCO Group Ltd.’s rivals have beta of 1.14 which is 13.91% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SGOCO Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in China and internationally. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; and application-specific LCD/LED display products, such as tablet PCs for commercial and consumer use, e-reader notebooks, cell phone devices, mobile Internet devices, e-boards, rotating screens, CCTV monitors for security systems, billboard monitors for advertising, public notice systems, touch screens for non-keyed entries, and phase change material thermal energy storage. The company is also developing 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. SGOCO Group, Ltd. sells its products under the SGOCO, POVIZON, and No.10 brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.