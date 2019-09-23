Comparing of SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.46 N/A -1.08 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 highlights SG Blocks Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% are SG Blocks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance while Trinity Merger Corp. has 3.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.