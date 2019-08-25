Comparing of SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.53 N/A -1.08 0.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates SG Blocks Inc. and Trine Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SG Blocks Inc. and Trine Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance while Trine Acquisition Corp. has 2.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Trine Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.