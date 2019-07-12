Comparing of SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC)

Both SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -1.14 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see SG Blocks Inc. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SG Blocks Inc. and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares and 52.63% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, MTech Acquisition Corp. has 9.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.77% 0.89% 1.24% 0% 0.99%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend while MTech Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.