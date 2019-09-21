Comparing of SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.46 N/A -1.08 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SG Blocks Inc. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SG Blocks Inc. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 51.52%. Insiders held 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc. shares. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition Corp. has 13.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend while Leisure Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.