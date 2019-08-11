Comparing of SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and Its Peers

We are comparing SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SG Blocks Inc. has 7.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand SG Blocks Inc. has 10.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has SG Blocks Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.60% -39.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing SG Blocks Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SG Blocks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SG Blocks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

The potential upside of the rivals is -41.48%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SG Blocks Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend while SG Blocks Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

SG Blocks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, SG Blocks Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. SG Blocks Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SG Blocks Inc.

Dividends

SG Blocks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors SG Blocks Inc.’s competitors beat SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.