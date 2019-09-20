Comparing of SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

As Conglomerates businesses, SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.46 N/A -1.08 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 0.61 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SG Blocks Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SG Blocks Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Liquidity

SG Blocks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are 2 and 1.7 respectively. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SG Blocks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered SG Blocks Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SG Blocks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 131.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares and 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. 10.9% are SG Blocks Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than SG Blocks Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc. beats SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.