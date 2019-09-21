Comparing of Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.48 N/A 0.72 11.63 National Bankshares Inc. 38 5.72 N/A 2.50 14.67

In table 1 we can see Severn Bancorp Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Bankshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Severn Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Severn Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than National Bankshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1% National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Severn Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. National Bankshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.47 beta which makes it 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.3% of Severn Bancorp Inc. shares and 30.6% of National Bankshares Inc. shares. Insiders held 33.16% of Severn Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51% National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58%

For the past year Severn Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors National Bankshares Inc. beats Severn Bancorp Inc.