Comparing of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sesen Bio Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Sesen Bio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. From a competition point of view, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.