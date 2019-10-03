Comparing of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 82.01M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sesen Bio Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 7,370,666,666.67% -73.6% -31.5% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,570,544,987.75% 209% -116.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.65 beta means Sesen Bio Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.