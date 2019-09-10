Comparing of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sesen Bio Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sesen Bio Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 and has 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.