Comparing of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Since Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 21 492.27 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sesen Bio Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s downside potential is -8.26% at a $1 consensus target price. Homology Medicines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a 47.06% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Homology Medicines Inc. appears more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 81.8%. 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. was less bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.