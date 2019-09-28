Comparing of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

We are contrasting Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sesen Bio Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 7,391,033,068.90% -73.6% -31.5% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 87,452,180.57% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.65. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $1, while its potential downside is -13.79%. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a 53.54% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 23.8%. Insiders owned roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.